Ever since the LG G6 debuted last year, OEMs have been in a race to trim down bezels on smartphones as much as possible. Samsung's got its Infinity Displays, Apple paved the way for the infamous notch with the iPhone X, and now Lenovo's begun teasing its Z5 handset that hints at a phone that's truly bezel-free with no notch in sight.

A press invite that recently went out invites the media to an event that'll be held on June 5, 2018, in Beijing, China. This is where Lenovo will unveil the Z5 for the first time, and while specifics on the device are still up in the air, we do know that it boasts an impressive screen-to-body ratio of 95%. We're ecstatic to learn more about the Z5, but don't get your hopes up about owning one if you reside in the Western part of the world. Lenovo-branded phones typically don't come to the U.S., but considering that Lenovo owns the more widely available Moto phones, it could be possible that the Z5's tech creeps over to them in the not-too-distant future.