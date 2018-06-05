Last week, Lenovo sent out a press invite for an event in Bejing where it would be announcing its latest Android phone — the Z5. The Z5 was being promoted as a truly all-screen phone, with teaser images from Lenovo showing a gadget with a front that was all display with no bezels in sight.
Lenovo just announced the Z5, and sure enough, the phone has both a notch at the top of its screen and a chin at the bottom.
The Z5 that we have is quite a bit different from what Lenovo was hyping up, with the final product looking like every other Android phone from 2018 instead of a magical glimpse into the future of mobile tech.
Even with that being said, the Z5 does have some redeeming qualities. For what it's worth, the notch is narrower than the one found in the iPhone X and the 6.2-inch 19:9 display boasts a screen-to-body ratio of 90%.
Under the hood, the Lenovo Z5 is packing an unnamed Qualcomm processor, 3,300 mAh battery, 6GB RAM, and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. Around back, you'll find dual 16MP cameras.
You'll be able to purchase the Z5 in China starting June 12, with the 64GB model costing around $200 and the 128GB version going for about $280.
