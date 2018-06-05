Last week, Lenovo sent out a press invite for an event in Bejing where it would be announcing its latest Android phone — the Z5. The Z5 was being promoted as a truly all-screen phone, with teaser images from Lenovo showing a gadget with a front that was all display with no bezels in sight.

Lenovo just announced the Z5, and sure enough, the phone has both a notch at the top of its screen and a chin at the bottom. The Z5 that we have is quite a bit different from what Lenovo was hyping up, with the final product looking like every other Android phone from 2018 instead of a magical glimpse into the future of mobile tech.