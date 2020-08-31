What you need to know
- Lenovo has launched a new Android tablet with an OLED display.
- It runs on a Snapdragon 730G processor, 13MP + 5MP dual rear cameras, and dual 8MP front-facing cameras.
- The new Lenovo Tab P11 Pro will be available during the holiday season for a starting price of $499.
Lenovo today refreshed its Android tablet lineup with the launch of two new models: Tab P11 Pro and Smart Tab M10. The Tab P11 Pro is the most impressive Android tablet that the company has launched so far, featuring an 11.5-inch OLED display with HDR10 and Dolby Vision compliance.
The OLED display on the Tab P11 Pro offers 2,560 x 1,600 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. Powering the tablet is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 730G, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. It has a dual-camera setup on the back with a 13MP main sensor and a 5MP ultra-wide lens. Over on the front, the Tab P11 Pro features two 8MP sensors for video calls.
Keeping the lights on is an 8,600mAh battery, claimed to provide up to 15 hours of "normal productivity usage." The tablet also includes a quad-speaker JBL system with Dolby Atmos. On the software side of things, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro will ship with Android 10 out of the box. Lenovo says the tablet will go on sale in November for a starting price of $499. For $100 more, you will be able to get the tablet with a keyboard pack, folio case, smart charging station, and a stylus.
The Lenovo Tab M10 (2nd Gen) is aimed at learning and entertainment and is the first tablet to come with Google's Kids Space feature. Designed for kids aged 3 to 8, Kids Space offers curated apps, books, and videos that will help nurture their curiosity and creativity. The Tab M10 features a 10.1-inch HD IPS display, a MediaTek Helio P22T processor, dual speakers with Dolby Atmos, and a 5,000mAh battery. It will be going on sale next month for a starting price of $130.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
TikTok deal may be announced any hour, but could hit snag
Microsoft's bid for TikTok could come to an end soon. A new report claims TikTok owner ByteDance has selected a buyer for its U.S., Australian, and New Zealand businesses, and an announcement could come "as soon as Tuesday."
OPPO Watch review: A surprisingly good Wear OS smartwatch
It's true that the OPPO Watch features a design that's nearly identical to the Apple Watch. But before you dismiss it as just another clone, you need to take a look at all the unique additions OPPO introduced to Wear OS.
Motorola One 5G has a Snapdragon 765 and 90Hz display for under $500
It's time for yet another Motorola, this time in the form of the Motorola One 5G. It's the company's most affordable 5G device yet, offering impressive specs and features at an accessible price.
These are the best cases for the Amazon Fire HD 10
The Amazon Fire HD 10 may be more affordable than most tablets, but you’ll still want to keep it protected with a case!