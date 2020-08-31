Lenovo today refreshed its Android tablet lineup with the launch of two new models: Tab P11 Pro and Smart Tab M10. The Tab P11 Pro is the most impressive Android tablet that the company has launched so far, featuring an 11.5-inch OLED display with HDR10 and Dolby Vision compliance.

The OLED display on the Tab P11 Pro offers 2,560 x 1,600 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. Powering the tablet is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 730G, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage. It has a dual-camera setup on the back with a 13MP main sensor and a 5MP ultra-wide lens. Over on the front, the Tab P11 Pro features two 8MP sensors for video calls.

Keeping the lights on is an 8,600mAh battery, claimed to provide up to 15 hours of "normal productivity usage." The tablet also includes a quad-speaker JBL system with Dolby Atmos. On the software side of things, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro will ship with Android 10 out of the box. Lenovo says the tablet will go on sale in November for a starting price of $499. For $100 more, you will be able to get the tablet with a keyboard pack, folio case, smart charging station, and a stylus.