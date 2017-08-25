Lenovo latest 10-inch tablet isn't the most powerful workhorse, but then again it was surely never designed to be a device for everything. With modest specs and a budget price, this is a tablet for anyone looking for a reliable second screen to use around the home for streaming music and video, browsing the internet, cooking instructions in the kitchen, or sheet music when learning to play an instrument.

The things you'll love

The Lenovo Tab 4 10 features a (you guessed it) 10-inch screen with a 1280x800 resolution and is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon 425 processor and 2GB of RAM. With those specs, you're definitely going to notice a significant slowdown if you try to play any particularly resource-heavy games, but overall it feels capable of handling anything you throw at it — especially video streaming — with ease.

The Lenovo Tab 4 10 is lightweight without feeling cheap.

While the Tab 4 lacks the premium design materials like a glass back and aluminum frame, it doesn't feel cheap, either. I personally prefer a non-glass back design for my devices, so I appreciated the Slate Black model's subtle texture on the back. The power and volume buttons are perfectly placed on the left side of the device, so you won't accidentally press them when you're just kicking back watching your favorite shows, yet accessible when needed. Overall, the Lenovo Tab 4 10 is lightweight without feeling cheap — while I was fortunate to avoid dropping my unit during the review period, I always felt confident that it would survive without barely a blemish had it.

I've found the battery life to be outstanding. Lenovo says you can expect up to 20 hours of usage on a fully charged battery, and in my experience that even seems like a conservative estimate based on heavy usage.

In terms of software, you get a mostly stock Android experience here running Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box. However, one of my favorite features using the Tab 4 10 is Lenovo's Productivity interface. Designed to be used with an optional Bluetooth keyboard attachment to convert the tablet into a makeshift laptop for added productivity, I enjoyed using it all the same without the keyboard, as it moves the on-screen Android navigations within reach of my left thumb while also adding a task bar for conveniently switching between apps as you would on a PC. I spend most of my review time using the Productivity mode because it's just a smartly-designed interface. There's also a Kids Mode, too, making this a great option for families.

I predominantly used the Lenovo Tab 4 10 for media streaming from Netflix, Plex, and DAZN with nary a hiccup, and the built-in Dolby Atmos speakers had me ignoring the Bluetooth speaker I'd typically use. As a hardened cord cutter, the Tab 4 served all my needs very well.