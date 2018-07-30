As great as a virtual assistant can be in your home, the lack of a display can be limiting. In a perfect world, you'd be able to speak and have your home assistant just respond and be reliable all the time, but a huge number of smart speaker owners are compelled to stare at their little boxes to confirm it heard the command and await confirmation. What these people clearly need is a more interactive experience, so the Amazon Echo Show was released to offer more than just a speaker.

In the year since that launch, Google's Android Things initiative has been working hard on competing. The first in that line is finally here, courtesy of Lenovo, called the Smart Display.

How do these two smarter displays compare? Surprisingly, it's pretty close on a lot of things. And that's not good news for Amazon.

Design and specs

Amazon's Echo Show is about as utilitarian as you can get. It's an unassuming wedge with a speaker and a display on the front with buttons up top. This thing is designed to hide away on a kitchen counter or bookshelf and not really catch anyone's eye unless it is being used. Even the white version of the Echo Show doesn't really stand out much.

While the 7-inch display does have a touch interface, you're not going to use it much. Like the Amazon Echo, this is designed to be tucked away somewhere and simply exist. Also like the Echo, the eight-microphone array is designed to act as a far-field system that can hear you more than a room away. And it works really well most of the time.

Audio quality is always a big question with these kinds of things, and to be honest there's very little difference between the two.

Lenovo's Smart Display is very different. It's designed to stand out, to be the central focus of whatever surface it occupies. The white accents and curved bamboo backing make it clear you're going to want to have this out somewhere to be used, instead of tucked away. It takes a lot more space than the Echo Show because its display sits beside the speaker instead of above it, and the unit comes in either eight or ten-inch variants. Technically the larger model can be swapped to either portrait or landscape mode, but for the moment only a single app, Google Duo, supports both orientations.

As much as Lenovo wanted to enable video chat, privacy was also an important future. A mute button like on the Echo Show is present, but so too is a physical cover for the camera. That way you can have Duo set to automatically answer a call if you really want it, but you're not going to be surprised when you don't want to be.

Lenovo doesn't have a fancy name for its microphone set up on the Smart Display, but in our tests, the ability to trigger 'OK Google' worked in just about every situation the Echo Show worked in. There are situations where the Echo Show seemed a little more reliable, but not many.

Audio quality is always a big question with these kinds of things, with so much of what they do being streaming audio or video, and to be honest there's very little difference between the two. Neither is going to hold up against a nice Sonos speaker or Google Home Max, but they're about the same volume and quality as the original Amazon Echo and Google Home. Which is great, especially when you're looking for a speaker that can fill a kitchen with sound while you have all four burners going. Just don't expect one to be radically better than the other in this department.