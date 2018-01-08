The Lenovo Smart Display is a Google Home with a built-in screen – and that makes it the very first Google Home I might consider buying. While you still control it primarily with your voice, the touchscreen lends much more versatility to the notion of a home assistant: you can check on the Nest Camera monitoring your baby room, start a Duo call with your Pixel-toting friends, or stream the latest video from your favorite YouTuber (ahem). Yes, those are all blatantly transparent house ads for Google's own products, but more importantly they're things that are difficult or impossible to do on the Smart Display's principal competition, Amazon's Echo Show.

The Lenovo Smart Display with Google Assistant will come in 8" and 10" sizes when it debuts this summer, with prices starting at $199 and topping out at $249. Check out the MrMobile hands-on and Android Central's own take, and let me know in the comments if you'd like to see my traditionally mobile-only coverage fleshed out with a Lenovo Smart Display review later in the year!