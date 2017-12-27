The Mirage Solo will allow you to experience high-quality VR without your phone.

Google first announced that it was working with Qualcomm, HTC, and Lenovo on standalone VR headsets that ran Daydream back at I/O 2017 this past May, but we've still yet to see anything come of this. However, thanks to FCC documents that have recently popped up, it looks like we should see one from Lenovo announced soon.

The headset is referred to as the Lenovo Mirage Solo, and it'll run a full Daydream VR experience without having to use your phone. The FCC documents reveal that the Mirage Solo will come equipped with a 4,000 mAh battery and Bluetooth 5.0. but aside from that, there aren't any other specs to drool over.

HTC already launched the Vive Focus in China and Oculus Go is scheduled for a launch in early 2018 for just $199. It's possible that we could get an announcement of some sorts for the Mirage Solo at CES next month, and should that happen, we'll be sure to report back here with all of the official details.

Until then, what would you like to see from a standalone Daydream headset?