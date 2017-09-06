Lenovo is adding new models to the K8 series.

After launching the K8 Note last month, Lenovo is now adding more models to the lineup. The K8 Plus comes with a 5.2-inch Full HD display, MediaTek Helio P25 SoC, dual cameras at the back with a 13MP primary sensor joined by a secondary 5MP depth sensor.

There's also an 8MP shooter up front with an 84-degree field of view, and the phone comes with 3GB of RAM. Lenovo will launch a variant with 4GB of RAM during the Diwali season. Other specs include 32GB of storage, microSD card slot, 4G with VoLTE, and a 4000mAh battery. You also get a dedicated music playback button on the left of the device, and

Lenovo is also rolling out a K8 model that will be available offline. The phone comes with a 5.2-inch 720p panel, MediaTek Helio P20, single 13MP camera at the back. and a 4000mAh battery. Both the K8 and K8 Note run Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box, and will offer a clean Android experience that's devoid of any customizations.

The K8 Plus will go on sale tomorrow, September 7, at Flipkart for ₹10,999 ($170).

See at Flipkart