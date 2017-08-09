Ten CPU cores, Android 7.1.1 Nougat, and a massive 4000mAh battery for what amounts to $215.

Lenovo announced last week that it would ditch its Vibe Pure UI in favor of stock Android, and we're now seeing the first implementation of that vision. There's certainly a lot to like in the K8 Note, starting with the fact that it runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box.

The phone has a metal chassis with a 5.5-inch Full HD display and 2.5D curved glass up front. The K8 Note is the first phone to be powered by the MediaTek Helio X23 chipset, which has ten CPU cores in total — two Cortex A72 cores clocked at 2.3GHz, four Cortex A53 cores at 1.8GHz, and four 1.4GHz Cortex A53 cores.

Other specs include a 13MP camera at the back, 5MP front shooter, Dolby Atmos audio tuning, Lenovo's TheaterMax tech for VR, fingerprint sensor at the back, splash-resistant coating, 3.5mm jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, 4G with VoLTE, and a 4000mAh battery with Turbo Charging (15W).

The K8 Note comes in two variants: a model with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage that costs ₹12,999 ($200), and a model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage for ₹13,999 ($215). Considering the minor difference between the two models, it makes more sense to pick up the 4GB version. The phone will go up for sale exclusively on Amazon India starting August 18.

The phone has the potential to be a bestseller, and we'll have more to share about how it fares at real-world usage in the coming weeks. Who's excited about the K8 Note?

