In my ongoing efforts to keep up with the ever-shifting prices and re-stockings for our Best Chromebooks as more and more look for an affordable laptop to rely on as they work from home — or gear up for remote learning — I came across a stroke of luck for everyone wanting a great Chromebook without breaking the bank. Lenovo's latest round of deals went live this morning, including deep discounts on the Lenovo Chromebook C330 and its successor, the Lenovo Chromebook C340-11.

The deal on the Lenovo Chromebook C340-11 is the best I've seen in months, and it marks the first time Lenovo's had availability on both 64GB models since November. Lenovo took everything they learned with the popular Lenovo C330 and brought it to a newer, longer-lasting platform that will see Chrome OS updates until June 2026, a full six years from now. They upgraded from the shimmery but rather plain white plastic shell on the C330 to a cool aluminum lid and a color-matched plastic chassis on the C340-11, and they expanded from one color to two: Sand Pink and Platinum Grey. Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more Both of the C340-11 models in stock are 64GB, with the Platinum Grey model coming in at $250 while the Sand Pink will run you an extra $20 at $270. Before you call that extra $20 for the pink model a waste, I'd remind you that this same configuration is $320 at Amazon and has been so hard to keep in stock that I now check C340-11 inventories the way you check the weather forecast. Oh, and that the only other pink Chromebook worth buying right now is a $900 Pixelbook Go. It is worth mentioning that you'll want to get the Platinum Grey model if you need the Chromebook immediately, as the Sand Pink and both C330 models will ship in 3-4 weeks.

My favorite Lenovo Chromebook C340-11 The best Chromebook around gets better. With updated ports, two color options, a shiny aluminum lid and the same dependable performance we loved on last year's model, the Lenovo C340 improves on the original in almost every way. From $250 at Lenovo

Source: Ara Wagoner / Android Central

The Lenovo C330 has ruled our Best Chromebooks roundup for most of the last year, and for good reason. This is the Chromebook that I've dragged all over Walt Disney World so that I could write while waiting for fireworks, concerts, parades, or when just killing a little time before my FastPass for Soarin. It's lightweight enough not to weigh down my backpack, it lasts 10 hours on a single charge — and charges over standard USB-C Power Delivery, meaning I can use a PD charger the size of a playing cards — and it's durable as all get-out. It also has a robust accessory market around it, so you can further protect this Chromebook against your kid's clumsiness with keyboard covers and hardshell laptop cases. With the 64GB model down to $230, it is an absolute steal for a Chromebook that's projected to get Chrome OS updates until June 2025. The C340-11 is prettier with the pink and the extra USB ports are nice, but if you can wait 3 weeks for a Chromebook to arrive, the C330 is the best deal to be had on a worthwhile workhorse of a Chromebook.