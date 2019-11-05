New best Chromebook
Lenovo's follow-up to its most popular Chromebook brings some class and extra productivity to a compact machine that could already run all day with ease. Combined with aggressive pricing and two color options, the C340-11 is a slam dunk Chromebook.
Pros
- Double the USB ports
- More premium look with aluminum lid
- Expanded configuration options
Cons
- No 8GB version yet
- Limited availability for silver variant so far
The C330 is a great Chromebook, but it's almost the same price as the new model without the extra ports, extra colors, or the iron-clad guarantee that it will receive updates after June 2023. Once it gets steeper sales, it'll be a good budget buy, but it's a waiting game right now.
Pros
- Lower price
- Sturdy, proven machine
- Shiny white shell
Cons
- Less powerful processor
- White shows dirt easy
- Needs steeper discounts
Lenovo hit a home-run with the affordable workhorse Lenovo Chromebook C330, but there were some minor complaints that the company tried to rememdy with its successor. At long last, the C340 is here, and now that it is out and on sale, the decision between the new and old models is a suprisingly simple choice to make.
Same song, stronger verse
When you hold the two generations of the C330 line up to each other, they're practically twins. The C340-11 is slightly smaller in all directions — the depth most notably — and the keyboard isn't quite as rounded at the edges, but typing experience and the trackpad are the same. While the C330 is an all-plastic affair, the C340-11 dresses up a bit fancier with an aluminum lid, though the rest of the body is plastic. Despite the switch to a metal lid, the weight is the same, and it's just as easy to carry the C340-11 around a busy classroom or a crowded cafe as its predecessor.
Yes, the bezels around the screen are still huge, but that makes it easier to hold the C340-11 in tablet mode without accidental taps on the screen. The screens between the old and new generation are the same on paper, though my C340's screen is a bit cooler than the slightly yellow screen on my C330, but both get bright enough to use in the shade outdoors and dim enough to use in a dim dorm room without waking your roommate.
There's also two color options for the C340-11, a delightfully rosy Sand Pink and the more neutral Platinum Gray. The Sand Pink is a lovely shade that brings some much-needed personality to a Chromebook market oversaturated with blacks and grays. Even more important than the slight cosmetic changes are the additions of extra USB ports and larger volume and power buttons.
|Category
|Lenovo Chromebook C340-11
|Lenovo Chromebook C330
|Display
|11.6 inches
1366 x 768
10-point IPS touchscreen
250 nits brightness
|11.6 inches
1366 x 768
10-point IPS touchscreen
250 nits brightness
|Processor
|Intel Celeron N4000
|MediaTek MT8173C
|Memory
|4-8GB
|4GB
|Storage
|32-64GB eMMc
|32-64GB eMMc
|Expandable Storage
|microSD card
|SD card
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 802.11ac
Bluetooth 4.2
|Wi-Fi 802.11ac
Bluetooth 4.1
|Ports
|2x USB-C USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1
2x USB-A USB 3.1 Gen 1
1x Audio combo jack
|1x USB-C USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1
1x USB-A USB 3.1 Gen 1
HDMI 1.4
1x Audio combo jack
|Battery
|Li-Ion 42Wh (10 hours)
45W USB-C AC adapter
|Li-Ion 45Wh (10 hours)
45W USB-C AC adapter
|Dimensions
|290 x 207.8 x 17.8 mm
(11.4" x 8.18" x 0.7")
|292 x 215 x 19.6 mm
(11.50" x 8.46" x 0.77")
|Weight
|2.6 lbs (1.18 kg)
|2.64 lbs (1.2kg)
|Auto Update Expiration Date
|June 2025
|June 2025*
Reliant upon component suppliers
You'll notice there's not a whole lot of differences in that spec table, but make no mistake, the few changes made here are significant, especially in regards to memory and available ports. Having a USB-C and USB-A port on each side of the Chromebook makes things significantly easier when you're plugging it in to charge. It also gives you a fallback if somehow you manage to break one of these reinforced ports.
I would be heaping on the praises of Lenovo for including an 8GB RAM option for the C340-11, but until those models actually are available for purchase, it's just a number on a page. When an 8GB/64GB C340-11 is available, it is 100% the model you'll want to buy, but 4GB has been enough for me to work with as I keep 8-12 tabs open at a time and a couple Android apps handy. More RAM is always better in a Chromebook, but 4GB is enough to get by today.
The C330's only real failing last year was that it had a short support life. When it was announced it had an AUE date of June 2022. A recent update from Google announced end-of-life extensions for several Lenovo Chromebooks, most notably the C330, but the new AUE date of June 2025 isn't set in stone. It's reliant on component suppliers helping Google ensure that new Chrome OS updates are compatible with their parts.
There are few reasons you'd want to choose the C330 over the C340-11 unless you really just have to have an HDMI port on the Chromebook itself or you prefer the Blizzard White plastic over the new shiny aluminum lids. The price difference is too small to not go for the extra ports and the assured updates on the C340-11. However, when the C330 starts getting some more sales it could make for a good bargain buy.
