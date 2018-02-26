Logic would dictate that a trio of Chromebooks, all selling for under $350, wouldn't be particularly interesting. But in 2018, where most of the innovation in Android phones is happening in the mid-range, it stands to reason that a similar trend would be seen in other areas where Google's software dominates.

Chrome OS has become a prominent part of the education community in recent years, buoyed by its tri-pronged promise of speed, security, and simplicity. Lenovo, among other companies, has participated in the proliferation of Chrome in education, cemented earlier this year by an announcement that made clear just how many schools have embraced the browser-first operating system.

Lenovo's latest entries into the Chromebooks for Education category are capable and utilitarian and punch above their respective price points in the ways that count: durability, keyboard and trackpad quality, port selection, screen quality, and performance. All three laptops are built with the same strong rubberized plastic, with reinforced USB ports and spill-resistant keyboard; the $219 100e (which comes out later in March) skimps on the screen quality and lacks touch support, but its Celeron processor and standard 4GB of RAM ensures the experience isn't compromised.

The $279 300e is probably the most compelling of the three devices, mainly because you get so much more for your additional $60. You move to an ARM chip with a MediaTek processor, plus 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage standard, a large 45Whr battery, an 11.6-inch multitouch IPS panel, both USB-C and USB-A ports, a standard SD card slot, and support for a pen. Pen support on the 300e is quite interesting: to save money, the screen isn't tuned for a capacitive stylus the way the more expensive 500e is, but it uses an adaptation of Lenovo's AnyPen technology that allows graphite pencils or anything else with a capacitive charge to simulate a touch response. Stylus input isn't quite as seamless, then, as on more expensive Chromebooks and tablets, but for kids wanting to trace or write on the screen with implements they already have — H2 pencils among them — it's perfect.