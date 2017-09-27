If you're ready to cut the cord, Best Buy has a nice bundle for you to help get you started. Right now you can pick up a Roku Streaming Stick and 40-mile Rocketfish HDTV antenna for just $59.98, which is a savings of $40 compared to when buying them separately.
The Roku Streaming Stick is a streamer's dream. It plugs into your TV and can run tons of different apps, giving you access to Netflix, Hulu, DirecTV Now, ABC, HBO, and so much more. You'll use the OTA HD Antenna to be able to watch those local channels that you love, so you won't miss news and sporting events.
You can also get a package with Mohu's 30-mile antenna for the same price. The big difference between the two is the range of antenna and brand. You can't go wrong with either of them, though.
Reader comments
And it's guess the Roku works via magic?
Well "wireless" LOL!!!!
Seriously, need to remidn some folks taht you still need an internet connection(via cable or phone company or wireless provider) to use a streaming device.
"Cord cutters" don't usually ditch their internet connection, though.