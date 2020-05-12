While we shouldn't be flying anywhere at the moment, it just so happens to be the perfect time to learn a new language. Whether you're already a bit familiar with a language you've been wanting to learn, or even if you're completely new to it, Rosetta Stone makes getting acquainted and becoming fluent in another language possible for everyone. Today, it's even more affordable to gain access to Rosetta Stone's learning tools thanks to its latest sale offering membership for as low as $5.99 per month.

Up to $105 Off Rosetta Stone Membership Sale Whether you want to learn Spanish, French, German, Italian, Arabic, or another language, Rosetta Stone's latest sale can make it happen at a discount. You can even save $100 on an Unlimited Languages lifetime membership to learn it all. Limited Time Only See at Rosetta Stone

This week's sale discounts the 1-year and 2-year plans, as well as the lifetime Rosetta Stone subscription. All three options give you access to learn any of its languages, while the 3-month option only allows you to learn one language that's selected before you checkout. The sale is only good through May 20, so be sure to shop soon before these prices disappear.

Rosetta Stone is a proven method to learning a new language. The software utilizes dynamic immersion to help you learn through context, including seeing, hearing, speaking, reading, and writing in another language. You learn step by step so nothing is too difficult either. There's even the patented TruAccent speech recognition engine which gives you instant feedback on your pronunciation.

Though the single language option is great, having a Rosetta Stone Unlimited membership lets you learn any of the 24 languages that Rosetta Stone provides material on. It allows you to switch back and forth between languages and focus on the ones you actually want to learn. It's also the most affordable way to join overall, as you can grab a membership for its 2-year plan at what amounts to just $5.99 monthly or even pay for a lifetime subscription priced at $199. The total cost of whichever subscription you choose is due at checkout.

With Rosetta Stone, you'll be able to learn practically anywhere you go. Your subscription lets you access the service on a variety of devices, from your smartphone or tablet to your desktop computer. Progress is synced automatically too, so you won't have to worry about losing track of where you were when switching from one device to another. An offline phrasebook will also come in handy even in times where you have no cellular service or internet connection.