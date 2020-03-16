IT professionals, also known as IT specialists or computer professionals, make a solid living, with their average salary coming in at $62,751 according to PayScale. Many of these professionals are tasked with identifying the threats and vulnerabilities of internet-connected digital systems — which is absolutely essential in today's cyber crime ridden environment.

If working with computer systems, networks, and data sounds like a rewarding career, then now is a great time to invest in some instructional courses that will bring you up to speed and prepare you for various certifications. The Cybersecurity Expert Certification Training Bundle delivers top-notch guidance on how to become an in-demand IT professional, and it's on sale in the Android Central Digital Offers Shop for just $49.99.

This bundle helps you prepare for a variety of roles in the IT industry. To start, it gives you one year of access to 108 hours of instruction on globally-recognized cybersecurity skills. It does this through five different courses, each designed to help you pass a specific certification. That means you'll learn about and practice everything from basic security principles to more advanced skills that will allow you to govern and control IT for enterprise-sized clients. Plus, you get to decide when your learning happens since you'll be taking the courses on your own schedule. This convenience, when combined with the expert instruction you'll receive from the industry insiders who created these courses, will set you up for rapid professional growth in no time.

The courses within this bundle will help you prepare for and ace the Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) certification, the Certified Information Security Manager (CISM) Training certification, the Certified Information System Security Professional (CISSP) certification, the PMI Risk Management Professional (PMI-RMP) certification, and the COBIT 5 Training certification. By obtaining these five certifications, you'll pull away from the competition and improve your chances of landing a high-earning, enjoyable career in the IT industry.

The Cybersecurity Expert Certification Training Bundle is a practical way for you to become an in-demand IT professional. Pick it up in the Android Central Digital Offers Shop for just $49.99.