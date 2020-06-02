Celebrities and influencers aren't the only ones dominating Instagram. Brands have the capability to rake in a considerable amount of followers, too. With Instagram being such a popular platform — 1 billion active users are no joke — it's fertile ground to amass customers for your business, but you can only do it if you know the right strategies to employ and the right content to share. The 10 Instagram Growth Secrets From Celebrities & Influencers Course can teach you how to do just that.

Instructed by Benjamin Wilson, an educator whose passion lies in creating innovative marketing strategies across all platforms from Instagram to Facebook to even Amazon FBA, this course will fill you in on the tactics and strategies that are proven and tested to gain targeted followers, resulting in a boost in your business' revenue.

Anyone who wants to leverage Instagram to grow their followers and business can benefit from this course. It will impart with you the secrets to raising your follower count the organic way, useful tips on how to market your business and techniques on how to run your account efficiently once you amass a big following.

It's also designed to teach you how to rank using Instagram's new SEO algorithm — in short, it will get you to grips with the process of showing up in the Explore tab, so your content will be seen by more people. What's more, you'll also learn how to create killer posts to sell your products and services, as well as foster strong relationships with your followers.

Normally retailing for $199, you can now grab this course for a limited time for only $13.99.