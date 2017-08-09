Cryptocurrencies are decentralized digital currencies which use encryption techniques to regulate and verify the transfer of funds, and they're growing in popularity globally. You've probably heard of the most popular cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, but there are a ton of new cryptocurrencies emerging every year, presenting intriguing opportunities for the savvy investor.

Don't know where to start? Android Central Digital Offers is here to help with the Beginner's Guide to Cryptocurrency Investing. This course features 27 lectures and hours of content that is available to you 24/7, giving you everything you need to know to get into cryptocurrency investing. You'll learn a system for investing in altcoins and learn how to turn the cash in your hand into a valuable digital currency that might end up making you a small fortune!

You'll learn how to spot the best starting point for investing in a cryptocurrency, estimate the true value of the entire market, and compare your own research to the relative position of a currency within its history and against other altcoins. Bitcoin's value has continued to climb, hitting record highs along the way. Maybe you could get in on the ground floor for the next big cryptocurrency and make a small fortune along the way!

Typically, this course would be sold for $180, but thanks to Android Central Digital Offers you can get it for the low price of only $15! You really have nothing to lose here and everything to gain!

