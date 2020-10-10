There are many ways to drive traffic to your website, but search is still the most effective. The Ultimate Google Ads & SEO Certification Bundle helps you reach the top of the results page, with 29 hours of hands-on instruction from top tutors. The training is worth over $1,700, but you can get it today for just $49.99.
Did you know that the top result for any Google search gets 10 times more clicks than the tenth result? Rising up the results page isn't easy, but this training helps to demystify the process.
Through nine beginner-friendly courses, you discover how to optimize your website for search and use Google Ads to boost your traffic. Along the way, you learn about keyword research, content creation, link building, local SEO, lead generation, and more.
Your instructor is Joshua George, the founder of a successful SEO agency in London. He is rated at 4.8 stars from 14,000 students on Udemy.
Order now for $49.99 to get lifetime access to all nine courses, worth $1,791.
See Deal
Prices subject to change
