As long as there are businesses making money, accounting skills will be in demand. If you would like to handle your own books or get paid to run the numbers, the Ultimate Financial Accounting & CPA Certification Training Bundle offers 25 hours of expert instruction. You can get it now for just $44.99.
Whereas bookkeeping is just about recording figures, accounting requires a little more knowledge. To make adjustments and keep the payroll running smoothly, you really need to know what you are doing. With eight video courses, this bundle helps you master the fundamentals of accounting.
Through hands-on lessons, you discover how to handle debits, credits, statements, fixed assets, inventories, and much more. You also pick up valuable niche skills, such as how to compile subsidiary ledgers and calculate depreciation.
The training comes from Robert Steele, a certified public accountant who now teaches other people. He is rated at 4.3 stars on Udemy, having helped over 250,000 students.
These courses are worth $1,592, but you can get them now for just $44.99 with this deal.
