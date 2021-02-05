Source: StackCommerce
With everyone stuck at home, online stores have been posting record profits over the past year. Now is a great time to jump on this trend.
The Complete Shopify Bootcamp Bundle shows you how to set up a successful online store from scratch. It includes six courses valued at $1,194, but you can get the training today for just $29.99.
Shopify is a platform that lets you create a slick online store in minutes. Many people have used this service to make serious money on a tight budget.
The Complete Shopify Bootcamp Bundle helps you follow suit, with 30 hours of video tutorials. Through concise lessons, you discover how to build a compelling brand and find products to sell via drop-shipping or private label selling.
You also learn how to optimize your site for search engines and automate the Shopify system.
The training comes from SkillSuccess, an education platform featured by Entrepreneur and CNN.
Order today for just $29.99 to get lifetime access to the courses, worth $1,194.
Prices subject to change
Galaxy S21 Ultra owners — what screen resolution are you using?
With the Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung finally lets you run a 120Hz refresh rate and Quad HD+ resolution at the same time. But in real-world use, is this a setup that makes sense? Here's what our AC forum members have to say.
This new antitrust bill could be the end of Big Tech mergers as we know it
The incoming chair of the Senate antitrust subcommittee is hitting the ground running. Her Competition and Antitrust Law Enforcement Reform Act should worry giant tech companies that are used to running amok.
Xiaomi's new port-less concept phone has a four-sided waterfall display
Xiaomi today showcased its first concept smartphone with a quad-curved waterfall screen and a unibody port-less design.
Get more precise on your Android device with these styli
While you can easily use your fingers to navigate a tablet or smartphone, a stylus offers greater precision when doing things like jotting down notes or creating artwork.