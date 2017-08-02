Level up your photography skills with these courses!

There's so much more to photography in 2017 than grabbing a point-and-shoot camera and snapping away. These days there are so many different techniques for composing and retouching your photography, and so many different camera styles to choose from. You could spend thousands of dollars attending a photography class, but who has the time or money for that?

That's where this great deal from Android Central Digital Offers comes in! For a limited time, you can get the Learn to Become a Master Photographer 2017 Bundle for just $34. Regularly priced at over $1000, you'll enjoy the deep discount offered here of 96% off.

The bundle includes eight courses that cover the following topics.

Professional Retouching Course in Photoshop

Mastering Advanced Color Grading in Photoshop

Creative Photography Composition Masterclass 2017

iPhone Selfie Portrait Photography

Home Based Photography Studio Business

Learn To Use Your DSLR Camera Like A Professional Photographer

Landscape Photography

Night Photography

Do you own a DSLR that's collecting dust, looking to brush up on your skills, or even considering starting your own at-home photography studio? This bundle will help you achieve your photography goals and it's all yours for life for only $34. Don't miss out on this great deal!

