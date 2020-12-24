Source: StackCommerce
Whether it's analyzing web traffic or handling incoming emails, many businesses rely on Google apps. The Complete Google Master Class Bundle is designed to help you learn the tools inside out with 35 hours of hands-on training — now for just $39.99.
Every day, millions of people use Google to find information, read emails, and so much more. It only makes sense to build your marketing efforts on the same platform. This bundle of 10 courses shows you how, covering a range of popular tools.
Through 254 concise video lessons, you'll discover how to promote your brand using Google Ads and measure your success with Google Analytics.
You'll even discover how to find opportunities with Google Trends, and gather data to guide your search engine optimization efforts. The training also takes a look at how to get more productive in Gmail and Google Docs. These seemingly straightforward applications may have more to offer than meets the eye.
Your instructor along the way will be Alex Genadinik, a three-time bestselling Amazon author and app entrepreneur who runs a YouTube marketing channel with over two million views. You'll be in good hands.
The training is worth $1,990, but you can get lifetime access now for just $39.99.
