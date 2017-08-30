Have you always dreamt of developing your own apps for Android, but simply don't have the knowledge or the tools needed to get started? And with every new Android release, you feel like you're just falling further behind in reaching those dreams. But that doesn't have to be the case.

You need to take advantage of this great offer by from Android Central Digital Offers. You can get the Complete Android Oreo with Kotlin Bundle for just $34 and learn how to develop apps for the latest version of Android. This bundle includes four separate courses with a combined 105 hours of course content spread over 600 online lectures.

Whether you already have a bit of a developer background or are completely fresh to app development, this course (regularly priced at nearly $800) can be yours for 95% off and will jumpstart your progress learning to code for Android using the Kotlin programming language.

The courses included are:

The Complete Android Oreo Kotlin Developer Course

The Complete Android Oreo App Development Course

The Android Oreo & Java Developer Mastery Course

The Complete Kotlin Developer Masterclass: Build Kotlin Apps

You get access to all these courses for life, so you can work through and refer back to them as needed as you learn. But this deal is only available for a limited time so make sure you buy soon!

