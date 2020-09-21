Whether you want to find a job or build an online empire, learning to code is a smart move. The Interactive Learn to Code Bundle features nine hands-on courses covering all the most important skills — and you can get it today for just $29.99.
For any aspiring developer, there is no substitute for hands-on experience. While many coding courses make you sit and listen, this collection is all about active learning.
Through 422 engaging lessons, you learn how to build responsive websites with HTML5, CSS3, Bootstrap, PHP, and jQuery. The training also dives into backend development, with courses on JavaScript and SQL. Meanwhile, the courses on programming focus on Python and Java.
Every course in this bundle gets you working on personal projects, with step-by-step guidance. This means you gain confidence and real-world experience, while also building up a nice little portfolio to show to clients.
Students seem to love the learning experience; the courses have an average rating of 4.4 stars.
The full line-up is worth $112, but you can get it now for just $29.99.
