Educational Insights' Artie 3000 The Coding Robot STEM toy for kids has dropped in price to $42.99 on Amazon. The Artie 3000 normally sells for around $55, and it was selling as high as $70 at the beginning of the year. Today's drop is the first one we've seen since February, which means it's a great time to act if you're looking for a STEM toy. The robot has never sold for less than $41 on Amazon before, either, so today's deal is as low as it gets.
Learn and Play
Artie 3000 The Coding Robot STEM toy for kids
You design the code. Artie 3000 draws the lines. Includes the robot, four washable markers, a quick start guide, and activity cards. Has Wi-Fi built in but will need a tablet, phone, or computer for control. Teaches Python and JavaScript.
$42.99
$55.00 $12 off
Coding and learning to use computers is about as core a learning experience for kids these days as anything else. Get your kid started off right with a STEM toy like Artie 3000 that teaches coding in a fun way. With Artie 3000, you'll design the code and the robot will draw the lines. There are pre-programmed designs so beginners can start learning right away.
Artie 3000 does require a tablet, phone, or computer that it obviously doesn't come with. You will use this device to control the toy and work with the designs and programs. It has a built-in Wi-Fi server so it doesn't require internet to use or a direct connection.
This is a great toy for beginners but it can be used by advanced coders, too. It has a simple setup, but you can continue expanding what's available by downloading new stuff from the Artie 3000 website. This is a great way to keep expanding your skills and adding new things to learn.
So you'll get the Artie 3000 robot, four washable markers, a quick start guide, and activity cards. It has some pre-coded designs and apps. It does require four AA batteries that it doesn't come with, so you may want to stock up on those if you don't have.
