Educational Insights' Artie 3000 The Coding Robot STEM toy for kids has dropped in price to $42.99 on Amazon. The Artie 3000 normally sells for around $55, and it was selling as high as $70 at the beginning of the year. Today's drop is the first one we've seen since February, which means it's a great time to act if you're looking for a STEM toy. The robot has never sold for less than $41 on Amazon before, either, so today's deal is as low as it gets.

Coding and learning to use computers is about as core a learning experience for kids these days as anything else. Get your kid started off right with a STEM toy like Artie 3000 that teaches coding in a fun way. With Artie 3000, you'll design the code and the robot will draw the lines. There are pre-programmed designs so beginners can start learning right away.

Artie 3000 does require a tablet, phone, or computer that it obviously doesn't come with. You will use this device to control the toy and work with the designs and programs. It has a built-in Wi-Fi server so it doesn't require internet to use or a direct connection.

This is a great toy for beginners but it can be used by advanced coders, too. It has a simple setup, but you can continue expanding what's available by downloading new stuff from the Artie 3000 website. This is a great way to keep expanding your skills and adding new things to learn.

So you'll get the Artie 3000 robot, four washable markers, a quick start guide, and activity cards. It has some pre-coded designs and apps. It does require four AA batteries that it doesn't come with, so you may want to stock up on those if you don't have.