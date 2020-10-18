When opportunities are scarce, sometimes you need to make your own. The Smart Business Blueprint Starter Bundle helps you start and grow a venture from scratch, with 28 hours of expert content. It's worth $1,198, but you can get the bundle today for only $49.99.
https://player.vimeo.com/video/453449840
Whether you want to work from home, earn a little extra income, or build the next big thing, the basics of business still apply. Some people spend years learning these principles, but this bundle offers a shortcut.
Split into two halves, the training comes from Luke Fatooros — a serial entrepreneur who turned $800 into a $12 million company within five years.
First up is the 7-Week Business Transformation course, which shows you how to start, scale, and automate. This includes lessons on finding a niche, building a marketing plan, and creating an effective sales pipeline.
The second part is 12-Step Passive Income with Joint Ventures. This course looks at a range of business ideas that can give you financial freedom.
Order now for $49.99 to get lifetime access to both courses, worth $1,198.
