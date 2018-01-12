The wild world of app develop keeps getting wilder and there's almost always work in the field, whether it's for various organizations or as an independent consultant. Some apps sell to larger companies for tons of money. On the other hand, some folks just like to build apps for the fun of it. Maybe there's an app you wish existed, but it doesn't — you could build that app yourself. Or at least, you could with the right training.

The Python Power Coder Bonus Bundle is the education you need to start building mobile apps with Python 3. It features seven courses, and though it regularly retails for $1,075, you can grab it for only $44 on Android Central Digital Offers — you save 95%! You'll get 70 hours of content that you can use to learn the basics of Python 3 to not only better your skill set, but to pad your resumé out as well!

With the Python Power Coder Bonus Bundle, you'll get the following online courses, to which you receive a lifetime subscription: - The Developers' Guide to Python 3 Programming - Step by Step: Build a Data Analysis Program - The Python Mega Course: Build 10 Real World Application - The Complete Computer Vision Course with Python - Learn Python 3 from Scratch - Python Tutorial: Python Network Programming - Build 7 Apps - Python Web Programming - Taming Big Data with Apache Spark and Python

You'll get the knowledge base to build awesome apps, program for the web, deal with Big Data (including data analysis programs), and more! And the best part is that you'll get it all for 95% off retail!

