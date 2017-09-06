Xiaomi's Mi Mix 2 looks stunning in these leaked renders.

Xiaomi is all set to unveil its second bezel-less phone, the Mi Mix 2, on September 11. Early rumors suggested the Mi Mix 2 will have a 93% screen-to-body ratio, and while we've seen a broad outline of the phone in earlier leaks, new renders out of Weibo give us a better look at the design.

The Mi Mix 2 has virtually non-existent bezels at the top, sporting just a minor bezel at the bottom to accommodate the front camera. It'll be interesting to see how the lack of bezels affect usability, but from a design standpoint, the phone looks stunning.

Other details include a 6.4-inch QHD curved panel, 6GB of RAM, 128GB storage, 19MP camera at the back, 13MP front shooter, and a 4500mAh battery. The Mi Mix 2 was initially rumored with the Snapdragon 836, but Qualcomm has confirmed that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 835.

With the launch slated for next week, we'll know all about the Mi Mix 2 very soon. What do you think of Xiaomi's upcoming bezel-less phone?