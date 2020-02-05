What you need to know The only color currently offered by Motorola for the RAZR is Noir Black.

There is no info regarding if the specs are the same as the Noir Black.

Pricing also is unavailable to the rumored gold model, though the black version starts at $1,499.

The Motorola RAZR has always had a striking look to it, and the newest iteration is no different. The Noir Black model up for pre-order is sleek and futuristic looking, and now there may be a gold option on the way as well. Twitter leaker @evleaks has dropped images for a rumored gold variant for the 2020 Motorola RAZR. We get to see the device open from the front, back, and side as well as shut from the front. The chin, bottom half of the back, and a ring around the primary camera all get the soft gold treatment. The color harkens back to the gold and other fun colors from the early 2000s like hot pink, lime, purple, and many others.

The post only shows images and nothing in terms of any rumored spec changes, release date, or even any kind of pricing, so we are left to wonder if the change is entirely cosmetic. The current Noir Black pre-order model runs Android 9 Pie, has 6.2 and 2.7-inch displays, Qualcomm Snapdragon 710, 128GB storage with 6GB of RAM. In terms of pricing, you're looking at $1,499 to get the RAZR in your hands. Get ready to stream UFC 247 with an ESPN+ subscription So far, the initial review for the Motorola RAZR hasn't been great, but we can say the packaging is incredible. The gold isn't official and neither are the chances for any other colors, but we can hope that the RAZR gets enough interest to prompt Motorola to bring a bit more of that nostalgia to the public to enjoy. What colors would you like to see come back?