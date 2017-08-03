LG's upcoming flagship looks a lot like the Galaxy S8.

LG confirmed that the V30 will sport a 6-inch OLED display with curved edges and tiny bezels, and we're now getting a look at the upcoming flagship's design thanks to a leaked press render. The leak comes by way of a tweet from Ice Universe, and shows off the front of the phone in its entirety along with a shot of the V30 next to the LG G6 and the Galaxy S8+

From the image, it looks like the V30 will be taller and wider than the G6, with an overall design aesthetic that's similar to the 6.3-inch Galaxy S8+.

The phone still offers minimal side bezels, but with the LG logo no longer taking up precious real estate at the front, the manufacturer was able to trim the top and bottom bezels — 20% at the top and 50% at the bottom when compared to the V20.

The phone in the render lines up perfectly with LG's own teaser of the V30 from earlier today, lending further credibility to the leak. The V30 will make its debut on August 31 at IFA. With the company posting disappointing sales figures in Q2 2017, the onus will be on the V30 to drive sales for the latter half of the year.