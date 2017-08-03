LG's upcoming flagship looks a lot like the Galaxy S8.
LG confirmed that the V30 will sport a 6-inch OLED display with curved edges and tiny bezels, and we're now getting a look at the upcoming flagship's design thanks to a leaked press render. The leak comes by way of a tweet from Ice Universe, and shows off the front of the phone in its entirety along with a shot of the V30 next to the LG G6 and the Galaxy S8+
From the image, it looks like the V30 will be taller and wider than the G6, with an overall design aesthetic that's similar to the 6.3-inch Galaxy S8+.
The phone still offers minimal side bezels, but with the LG logo no longer taking up precious real estate at the front, the manufacturer was able to trim the top and bottom bezels — 20% at the top and 50% at the bottom when compared to the V20.
The phone in the render lines up perfectly with LG's own teaser of the V30 from earlier today, lending further credibility to the leak. The V30 will make its debut on August 31 at IFA. With the company posting disappointing sales figures in Q2 2017, the onus will be on the V30 to drive sales for the latter half of the year.
hMMM Looks like the S8. of course I will NOT be buying the V30.
I guess you shouldn't buy cars either. They have windshields and tires, no one comes up with anything different anymore
Only with a fingerprint scanner that will actually be functional
I really like that actually, I still think the S8 and S8+ are too narrow for my tastes and I hope the Note 8 is a bit wider. I understand it is a balancing act but not all of us care about one handed use.
Pictures show the note 8 will be tall instead of wide.
Sigh. So disappointing.
I love it!
I hate, hate hate tall skinny phones.
Did I mention that I HATE tall skinny phones like the S8+?
Can you tell me how you feel about S8+?
your girl says she hates your skinny jeans, but she still puts up with you in them.
:P lol
Looks nice. Curved glass (but not display) might be enough to avoid mistouches, but it raises the question of durability.
BTW, the S8+ looks sickly thin compared to these devices....
I think we're at that time where phones look so similar that it's the little things that will differentiate it in terms of hardware.
It's like what I've said for a while; software is king now.
Hmmm, besides the curved glass and the presumably upgraded Snapdragon 835 CPU, what sets this phone apart from the G6? I need to know more...
Possibly the cameras and audio.
The V30 has a 6-in vs 5.7-in display -wider than G6 too, it's OLED vs LCD, will have Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 64GB vs 32GB memory, B&O sound (maybe). Expect it to have HDR-10 and Dolby Vision that G6 has. Would also expect it to have the same dual-camera capabilities. I hope there'll be a G6 trade-in offer at some point because I like how the V30 is rumoring.
I just don't get all the s8 hate when I read the comments.. am I missing something here?
Their mad because they don't have it.
I mean, some people just don't prefer Samsung phones. Some people are not fan of skinny tall phones. It's just opinions. If you DO like it, awesome, some don't.
I just don't like curved displays.
Same here!! Was so hoping the v30 did not have a curved display. Cannot put a tempered glass protector on them and they are crack prone. Samsung already did it to distinguish themselves and they did it well. But I buy LG for their utilitarian designs and the cameras.
Sold S8+....good riddance bixby button and software and BS FPS speed and location. Hello V30.
God I hope lg sell this phone in the uk this time round. It's getting boring, getting a little excited by a product, then having the disapointment of not being able to get it. V10, nope. V20, nope. C'mon lg give us brits a chance with the V30.
The V30 isn't that much wider than the S8+. The hyperbole is strong in this comments section.
Not that much wider is still wider, so....
IT ALL comes down to battery and memory
It's still a very thin, tall phone. WTH are people drinking this morning lol
Very nice looking phone, with the FPS in a non-stupid position & no Bixby hardware button, win-win.
If the Pixel 2 XL is based off of this, good deal.
I just hope one day LG wakes up and realises that its rival isn't Samsung but Apple.
Is it really though? When people with iPhones think of their next phone they probably compare iPhones and Android, if they're interested in changing that is. In most people's minds, Samsung is Android. So LGs potential customer is probably people who are in the Android ecosystem and are deciding what phone to get next. So they're probably battling it out with Samsung more than they are Apple.
Every person I know that's ever switched to Android from Apple, has gone to a Samsung phone. Samsung just has way more mind share. They're better off just trying to make it to the top of Android market for now. Then maybe one day Apple will be who they're mainly competing with.
I hear you. what I'm saying is by pitching itself as an alternative to Samsung Galaxy, it's selling its phones short by saying it's better or as good as the Galaxy S. It should be aiming for the top dog which is the iPhone that why you would get Galaxy and iPhone users seriously considering their phones.
Wonder if it'll launch with Android O like it did it with Android N last year.
Google's public release of O to Pixel is expected to be soon in a week or two so possible LG may again say first device to launch with O.
Wait so is the display curved like the S8 or just the front glass while the display is still flat?
Nice copy of the s8.
Looks awesome. Way too many great phones to come out this year yet and going to be so hard to choose. V30, Note 8, Pixel 2 XL, Mate 10, iPhone 8...