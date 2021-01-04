The Galaxy S21 series is less than two weeks from launch, so naturally, every detail about the phones should be leaked by then. The specs for the upcoming smartphones have been all but confirmed through various sources, and a new leak from Evan Blass corroborates what we can expect from the cameras.

The leaked infographics are in Italian, but it's not too hard to discern what they're saying. The Galaxy S21 and S21+ will feature the same triple camera setup with a 12MP f/1.8 main sensor, 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle, and a 64MP f/2.0 telephoto sensor. As far as we can tell, this is largely the same setup from the S20 series, which isn't a bad thing as the Galaxy S20 was one of the most consistent and best Android cameras of 2020. There's also an LED flash on the rear and a 10MP f/2.2 punch-hole selfie camera at the front.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is a little more interesting, as it will feature the upgraded 108MP f/1.8 main sensor, a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide, and not one but two 10MP telephoto sensors, one with an f/2.4 aperture and the other with an f/4.9 aperture. We expect the former to be the standard 3x telephoto sensor and the latter to be the 10x periscopic zoom lens. The Galaxy S21 Ultra will also feature a laser autofocus unit to replace last year's ToF sensor, and on the front will house a 40MP f/2.2 selfie shooter.

Leaks have done well to highlight the hardware on these new smartphones, but Samsung is known to throw in plenty of software tricks to show off their capabilities, such as "Space Zoom" and "Single Take", so it's unclear what might be in store for these new devices. They at least should be capable of 8K 30fps and 4K 60fps video capture, especially given the capabilities of the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset.

Samsung is set to announce the new devices at the Unpacked event on January 14th, with reservations already live in the U.S.