Earlier this month, well-known leaker Evan Blass shared the first render of the Galaxy S20 FE on his Patreon Page, revealing a flat display with a tiny centered hole-punch cutout. The first CAD-based renders of the upcoming smartphone have now been leaked, courtesy of Pricebaba and trusted leaker @OnLeaks.

The newly leaked renders confirm the Galaxy S20 FE will feature a flat Infinity-O display, although the exact size of the display hasn't yet been confirmed. According to @OnLeaks, the display measures "between 6.4 and 6.5-inches." The phone has a triple-camera setup around the back, likely featuring two 12MP sensors and an 8MP telephoto lens. While the overall design isn't very different from the standard Galaxy S20, the S20 FE 5G is tipped to use a frosted plastic back, similar to the Galaxy Note 20.