Back in 2019, Riot Games announced League of Legends: Wild Rift, a version of League of Legends being built for mobile devices and consoles. Changes are also being made in how the different champions play in order to make sure it's balanced for non-PC devices.

During today's League of Legends Season 21 Opening Day celebration, Riot Games took some time to give an update on League of Legends: Wild Rift, confirming that the open beta is coming to the Americas sometime in March. Further details, such as the exact day the open beta opens and what platforms it'll be available on, were not given. You can check out the full presentation below: