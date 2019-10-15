Riot Games has just announced League of Legends: Wild Rift. This new game is not a port of the incredibly popular PC title but is instead an entirely new game, aimed to bring the experience of League of Legends to mobile devices and consoles. You can take a look at the announcement trailer for League of Legends: Wild Rift below.

The gameplay has been completely redesigned around twin sticks and it is different enough that cross-play between this and the PC title won't be possible. Riot is however exploring the possibility of cross-platform play between the mobile versions and the console versions of the game. There'll also be rewards for PC players who try it out, with unspecified bonuses based on the time invested in the PC game.

There will be "around" 40 champions at launch, with more coming later. Riot Games states that much like the original game on PC, this title will be free-to-play and never pay-to-win, so you can likely expect microtransactions to be limited to cosmetic items like skins. More information on console platforms is coming at a later date.