Group calls in Duo might finally be a thing.

Although it still isn't quite as popular as Apple FaceTime, Google Duo has quickly become one of the best video/audio calling apps around. Google's pushed out regular updates to the app since its debut less than two years ago, and Duo's lead engineer recently teased a few upcoming features we could see later in the year.

On January 9, Justin Uberti posted a Tweet promoting Duo video calls on Google's new Smart Displays and said it was "time to kick off our 2018 Google Duo roadmap." One user then replied asking Uberti if there was a chance Duo would get a web app, support for Chrome OS, group calls, and improved audio quality.

Uberti's response?

Yes — Justin Uberti (@juberti) January 9, 2018

It's possible that all of these are things in the works for Duo, but then again, there's a chance that Uberti and his team are only working on one or two of these things. Support for group calls is what I'd like to see the most, but you won't find me complaining if all these things are added throughout 2018.

Of these features, which one would you like to see added to Duo?

