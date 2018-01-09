Group calls in Duo might finally be a thing.
Although it still isn't quite as popular as Apple FaceTime, Google Duo has quickly become one of the best video/audio calling apps around. Google's pushed out regular updates to the app since its debut less than two years ago, and Duo's lead engineer recently teased a few upcoming features we could see later in the year.
On January 9, Justin Uberti posted a Tweet promoting Duo video calls on Google's new Smart Displays and said it was "time to kick off our 2018 Google Duo roadmap." One user then replied asking Uberti if there was a chance Duo would get a web app, support for Chrome OS, group calls, and improved audio quality.
Uberti's response?
Yes— Justin Uberti (@juberti) January 9, 2018
It's possible that all of these are things in the works for Duo, but then again, there's a chance that Uberti and his team are only working on one or two of these things. Support for group calls is what I'd like to see the most, but you won't find me complaining if all these things are added throughout 2018.
Of these features, which one would you like to see added to Duo?
Reader comments
On the web? Chrome OS? - these are the same for me...but yes, would like.
Group calls? - Meh. More people makes things more difficult for communication.
Better audio quality? - I actually have no issue with the audio quality, but improvements are always welcome/
How about just build it into the dialer so we can easily switch from an audio call to video call.
Hack Apple's FaceTime so it's compatible as well. Lol
I thought it was included in the dialer already or maybe that is only on Pixel devices. I see it integrated with contacts and messages on the Pixel.
It's probably only a pixel feature.
I mean c'mon, Android has had video calling in the dialer since like lolipop but it's blocked by carriers while ios is perfectly fine. SMH
Give me a windows app, and I might use it.
Group call would be the priority!
How about merge with Allo as well ?
Duo is in Allo already. If you're in a message conversation in Allo, the quick connect duo button is at the top.