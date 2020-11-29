Cyber Monday is in full swing, and the deals keep on rolling in. Whilst it might not be in time for your Thanksgiving meal, this huge range of savings to be had on Le Creuset kitchen accessories is an absolute delight. Get up to 40% off a huge range of accessories like Cast Iron grills, stoneware dishes, canisters, and more. Here are some of the highlights!

Whatever you need for your kitchen, you'll find it in this range of Le Creuset Black Friday savings.

Le Creuset offers a wide range of cast iron and stoneware accessories for the kitchen, as well as kettles and canisters, grills, and more. Here's a rundown of some of your favorites.

If none of that takes your fancy, you can also check out the deals on Le Creuset's canisters and salt and pepper shakers too!