Cyber Monday is in full swing, and the deals keep on rolling in. Whilst it might not be in time for your Thanksgiving meal, this huge range of savings to be had on Le Creuset kitchen accessories is an absolute delight. Get up to 40% off a huge range of accessories like Cast Iron grills, stoneware dishes, canisters, and more. Here are some of the highlights!
Oven-ready deals
Le Creuset Cast Iron, Stoneware, and kettles
Heavy on quality, light on price.
Whatever you need for your kitchen, you'll find it in this range of Le Creuset Black Friday savings.
Le Creuset offers a wide range of cast iron and stoneware accessories for the kitchen, as well as kettles and canisters, grills, and more. Here's a rundown of some of your favorites.
- : Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Deep Round Grill, 9.75"
- : Le Creuset Stoneware Rectangular Dish with Platter Lid
- : Le Creuset Enamel On Steel Whistling Tea Kettle
- : Le Creuset Stoneware Mini Round Cocotte, 8 oz.,
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Deep Round Grill, 9.75"
A huge saving, this Cast Iron deep round grill normally goes for $170, making this a saving of 41%, or $70. Perfect for frying, as well as oven baking, you can't go wrong with a good cast iron pan.
Le Creuset Stoneware Rectangular Dish with Platter Lid
This Le Creuset Stoneware dish can withstand a massive range of temperatures, meaning you can use it in the freezer, microwave, oven, broiler, and dishwasher. It also has a non-stick interior for easy cleaning.
Le Creuset Enamel On Steel Whistling Tea Kettle
Make all manner of hot beverages using this enamel on steel kettle, and never over-boil it thanks to that whistle.
Le Creuset Stoneware Mini Round Cocotte, 8 oz.,
The cheapest of the bunch, get a stoneware round cocotte for just $20 in a range of colors, with the same temperature resistance as other Le Creuset stoneware, this little vessel is perfect for sides and snacks.
If none of that takes your fancy, you can also check out the deals on Le Creuset's canisters and salt and pepper shakers too!
More Cyber Monday deals:
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.