Google's Pixel Launcher offers one of the best Android experiences around, and since the original Pixel debuted in 2017, there's been a heap of developers trying to recreate that home-screen experience for other, non-Google handsets. One of the most popular, Lawnchair Launcher, is now exiting its beta and has an official v1.0 release on the Play Store.

Lawnchair's been in beta since mid-October, and after lots of hard work from developer Colin Reimer, it's finally a finished product and can now start getting reviews on the Play Store. At the time of publishing this article, it's sitting at 4.9 stars out of 5 will a little over 400 reviews.

If you've never checked out Lawnchair, I'd suggest changing that ASAP. It does an excellent job at recreating the UI found on Google's Pixel phones while also giving you enhanced customization features — such as icon pack support, control over the appearance of the Google Search bar, and more. App Shortcuts work, too!

Along with the v1.0 release, Reimer also confirmed that a public beta for v2.0 of Lawnchair will be available in around two weeks. It's unclear what new goodies will be included with the update, but it's likely we'll see some of the new UI elements that were introduced with the Pixel 2 and Android P.

Download: Lawnchair Launcher (free)