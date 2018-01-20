Lava Red OnePlus 5T is now available for purchase in India.

OnePlus has seen a meteoric growth in India over the last 18 months, with the brand dominating sales in the premium segment. There's clearly a lot of demand for the manufacturer's phones, and the brand is doing its part to cater to that demand by rolling out new color options. We've seen that last month with the gorgeous Star Wars-themed variant of the 5T, and now the company is launching the Lava Red color option in India.

The Lava Red OnePlus 5T is now up for sale on Amazon India for ₹37,999 ($595), the same price as the regular model. That's for the variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The Midnight Black option of the 5T was rather subdued, but that's not the case with the Lava Red variant. The bright red hue interspersed with the maroon antenna lines at the top and bottom makes the phone look rather striking, and the matte finish makes the color pop. And unlike Apple, OnePlus has opted to go with a black faceplate at the front, which looks much better.

With the Star Wars edition of the OnePlus 5T already sold out, the Lava Red is the only other option available if you're looking for a variant aside from the standard Midnight Black. It's an easy choice to make.

To coincide with the release of the Lava Red OnePlus 5T, the company has announced that it is launching a second offline store in India, this time in Mumbai. The OnePlus experience hub in Irla, Vile Parle will give customers the ability to go hands-on with the brand's latest products, and as an added bonus, everyone purchasing a OnePlus phone from the offline store will receive the Bullet V2 earphones for free.

OnePlus partnered with Croma at the end of last year to bring its devices to the large format retailer, and OnePlus India general manager Vikas Agarwal said that the launch of its second authorized store is another way for customers to engage with the brand:

Customer satisfaction has always been at the core of OnePlus' strategy. The new 'OnePlus Authorized Store' is designed to complement our online first business strategy and also attract new users while serving as a destination for our fast-growing community to experience and purchase OnePlus products.

The Lava Red OnePlus 5T will be sold in limited quantities, so if you're interested in the handset, best act fast.

