The 5T is OnePlus's best-looking phone to-date, and limited edition colors like Sandstone White and Lava Red have helped to spruce it up way more than its standard Midnight Black option. The Lava Red OnePlus 5T originally went on sale in North America on February 6, and a little over two weeks later, it's officially sold out.

OnePlus originally said that the Lava Red 5T would only be available "while supplies last", and that means your only chance of getting the phone now lies with third-party marketplaces such as eBay and Swappa.

The last embers fade in. The #OnePlus5T Lava Red is officially sold out in North America! Thanks for the amazing support 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Sg74MvUFkX

The OnePlus 5T in Lava Red was selling for $559 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and should you find it somewhere else, expect to pay a fair bit more considering it's now a collector's item for buyers in the U.S. and Canada.

I'd prefer OnePlus to permanently offer more striking colors like Lava Red rather than running them as limited-time offers, so here's to hoping that's something we see changed whenever the OnePlus 6 comes out.