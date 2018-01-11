There's an exciting new color option available for those looking to pick up the OnePlus 5T in India.

OnePlus launched the Star Wars-themed variant of the OnePlus 5T in India last month, and following the "overwhelming response" received by the device, the company is now releasing the Lava Red color option in the country. Registrations are now open for the device on Amazon India, with general availability kicking off from January 20.

The red variant first debuted in China at the end of last year, and it's great to see the model up for sale in India. There's abundant choice for customers in the country looking to pick up a 5T: there's the standard model in Midnight Black hue, the Star Wars edition, and now the Lava Red option.

OnePlus says that the Lava Red 5T undergoes two anodic oxidation processes using double blasting and an AF coating to achieve its texture. The phone also comes with a unique wallpaper that goes well with that fantastic red hue.

Aside from the variation in color, the Lava Red OnePlus 5T has the same innards as the standard model, which means you'll get a 6-inch Optic AMOLEd FHD| panel with minimal bezels, Snapdragon 835, dual 16MP + 20MP cameras at the back, 16MP front camera, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, VoLTE, and a 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge.

The Lava Red OnePlus 5T features 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage as standard, and will be available on Amazon India from January 20 for ₹37,999, the same price as the regular edition of the 5T.

Interested? Hit up Amazon India from the link below to register your interest. Who's looking to pick up the Lava Red OnePlus 5T in India?

See at Amazon India