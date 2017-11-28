The OnePlus 5T is an awesome phone, but it's even better with a sleek red paint job.
There's a lot to like about the OnePlus 5T. It's got a great design, is more than powerful for just about anything you throw at it, and has one of the fastest face unlock systems we've ever seen in a smartphone. The 5T's one color in most of the world is Midnight Black, and while it looks perfectly fine, the recently announced Lava Red option is much more attractive.
The Lava Red OnePlus 5T colors the back, frame, fingerprint sensor, and camera housing in a stark red that's a joy to look at. The small front bezels keep the black paint job unlike the red iPhone 7 that was released earlier this year, and all-in-all, it's a really great look for an already attractive handset.
Unfortunately, there are a couple caveats. For starters, the Lava Red 5T is only available with the more expensive model that comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. However, what's even more disappointing is the fact that this version of the phone is currently only available in China.
OnePlus has yet to announce any plans for releasing the Lava Red 5T in any other markets, but we certainly hope this changes soon. OnePlus prides itself on being a company that actively listens to its fans, so if enough people start nagging for a Lava Red 5T in other areas, our chances of bringing this beauty outside of China might not be too shabby.
Reader comments
Oneplus should definitely bring this to other regions people have wanted a red phone with black bezels for as long as I can remember (days where MKBHD had the infamous cheerios and microwave behind him lol)
Red is the color this Season
HTC & Sony also have beautiful red versions out now.
Isn't red always the colour at Christmas time/the "holiday season"?
Regardless, I think red is associated with luck in China, which is probably why they released it there. Should be global though.
I wanted the rumoured red version when I got my 5, but I don't live in China and the colour change isn't worth switching to the 5T.
I'm not too mad, but it should have been an option for everyone from the start with the 5T... I'm sure there are plenty of people with black who'd prefer red.