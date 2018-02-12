Xiaomi may finally launch the Mi TV in India.

Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi Note 5 in India on February 14, and it now looks like the manufacturer may unveil its TV in the country as well. If a new teaser shared by Xiaomi on Twitter is any indication, the Mi TV will make its way outside of China for the first time.

Mi fans! Is it a bird? Is it a plane? #WhatIsThat

Something wonderful is about to happen this Valentine's Day. Stay tuned!

Register now for the live stream - https://t.co/l4bdUpyerC pic.twitter.com/99ODzuVHML — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) February 12, 2018

The Mi TV 4 made its debut early last year, and is available in 49-, 55-, and 65-inch variants in China. Coming in at just 4.9mm, the Mi TV 4 is one of the sleekest around. There's also the Mi TV 4A series, which is available in 43-,49-, 50-, 55-, and 65-inch versions.

The Mi TV 4 features a 4K panel along with HDR10, and comes with Xiaomi's PatchWall UI, which relies on AI to serve up recommendations based on your viewing preferences. Like the rest of Xiaomi's products, the Mi TV 4 offers great vale for money, with the 49-inch version starting out at just $500.

It'll be interesting to see which TV Xiaomi brings to India, and at what price point. I'll be on the ground in New Delhi in a few days' time to bring you all the details from the event, so stay tuned.

In the meantime, what do you guys think is a decent price for the TV? Let me know in the comments below.