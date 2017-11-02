OxygenOS 4.5.14 is rolling out to some users starting today, with a larger rollout taking place over the next few days.

Say what you will about OnePlus, it's no secret that the company does a solid job at pushing out speedy software updates to its latest devices. Although the OnePlus 5T is right around the corner, the latest update for the OnePlus 5 is here, and its main focus in on making the phone more reliable and secure.

The biggest thing to take note of is that updating to OxygenOS 4.5.14 will get rid of the WPA2 vulnerability that was introduced with KRACK in mid-October. This is big news for all OnePlus 5 users, and it's great to see OnePlus pushing out a fix so soon.

In addition to this, the update also includes support for Airtel VoLTE in India, Band 66 support for Freedom customers in Canada, optimized battery usage and GPS accuracy, as well as general bug fixes throughout the OS.

OnePlus says that the over-the-air update will start to hit some users' devices starting today, with a larger rollout happening over the next few days.