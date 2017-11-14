Available with the new v6.9.0 update.

Plex remains as one of the best ways for accessing your local movies, TV shows, and music files, and in the latest update to v6.9.0 of its Android app, a lot is being added and fixed to make your Plex experience as enjoyable as possible.

The changelog for v6.9.0 is quite lengthy, but one of the biggest additions is support for Google Assistant on Android TV. Google Assistant just debuted on Android TV in late September, so it's great to see that Plex is already updating its app to take advantage of it.

With Assistant on Plex, you'll be able to use your voice for searching through your library of content, skip to the next episode of a series you're watching, etc.

In addition to this, the update also allows you to see the status of your hardware transcoding as an overlay over Plex's video player, background scanning and thumbnail generation for local playback, a personalization screen for Plex News on mobile, and plenty more. Add this together with more bug fixes than we have time to mention, and you're looking at a healthy update.

Plex v6.9.0 is available now on the Google Play Store, but if the update isn't showing up for you quite yet, you can also download the APK file here.

