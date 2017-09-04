OxygenOS open beta 23/14 introduces new display calibration, watermarks on photos, and a lot of stability improvements.

OnePlus is rolling out the OxygenOS open beta 23/14 to the OnePlus 3 and 3T with several fixes, stability improvements, and feature additions. OnePlus has tweaked the color temperature of the display so the panel now leans more toward sRGB color calibration.

There are several new features as well — the lift-up display UI has picked up a battery indicator, you'll be able to block notifications from apps that are in the app locker, and the contacts pane now has an alphabetical bar. The update also includes the August security patch, and the gallery will now load images faster. You can add a "Shot on OnePlus" watermark to your images by enabling it in the camera settings. OnePlus has also improved the location accuracy for the weather widget.

Here's the full changelog for the build:

Camera Added Shot on OnePlus watermark You can toggle the Shot on OnePlus watermark and add your name to all pictures taken in the main camera settings

System Redesigned lift up display UI Now supports displaying battery percentage Now supports hiding of notification content from apps locked by App locker There is now a toggle that allows you to block notifications from apps that are in the App lock list Improved stability of Parallel apps Adjusted color display of default screen calibration It now tends more towards sRGB calibration Added E-warranty card You can now find a version of your warranty card in "About phone > E-Warranty card" Updated Android security patch level to August

Phone Added quick index bar in contacts UI The contacts page/app now have an alphabetical bar on the right side for easy moving to certain groups of names

Improved experience of switching incoming calls

Improvements to suggested merges functionality

Gallery Loading speed of images improved

Weather Improved location accuracy Improved the experience of searching cities

Clock New feature "Alarm calendar" Can be used to set an irregular alarm schedule, once you set the time, you can activate this feature by hitting the 3 dot menu button to the right of "repeat"



OnePlus says that some users may experience issues with toggling the flashlight after installing the beta build. A simple restart should fix the issue. As always, if you switch to a beta build, you won't receive updates from the stable channel — you'll have to manually flash a stable build again.