New OxygenOS beta is now rolling out to the OnePlus 3 and 3T.

OnePlus is rolling out OxygenOS Open Beta 20 to the OnePlus 3 (Open Beta 11 for the 3T) that lets you take scrolling screenshots even when a GIF or video is playing. The update includes optimizations to the battery saver indicator — you'll now see a notification instead of the orange status bar. OnePlus has also improved the calculation method for data usage, leading to more accurate tracking.

Here's the changelog of the latest build:

Optimization: Battery saver indication changed from orange status bar to a notification Optimized calculation method for data usage statistics, tracking is now more accurate. Optimized expanded screenshot, now supports capture while gifs and videos are playing. (Experimental) Visual effects improvements for Weather widget

Bug Fixes: Resolved various 3rd party app crashes Fixed bluetooth device battery status wrongly displayed for non-supported devices Fixed Weather occasionally not being able to retrive forecast data



You can download the latest builds by heading to the OnePlus forums. As always, if you flash the beta builds, you won't be able to receive updates on the stable channel. You'll need to revert to a stable OTA build to continue receiving stable updates.