OnePlus is continuing to roll out teasers ahead of the OnePlus 6 launch , and the latest image posted on Twitter shows the OnePlus 6 hidden underneath a OnePlus 5T . There isn't much to see, but we can make out that the Alert Slider has switched sides with the SIM card slot.

It also looks like OnePlus is altering the design of the antenna bands, and the device itself seems taller and wider than the OnePlus 5T.

More immersion in a refined form factor. Are you ready for the #OnePlus6 ? pic.twitter.com/2HR2YE5Jb6

We already know a fair bit about the OnePlus 6 thanks to information provided by the company in recent weeks. The device will come with a notch, but you'll be able to hide it via a black-out feature that will be delivered in a post-launch update.

The phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 845, and will come with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. OnePlus is also working on a limited edition Avengers-themed version that will likely debut in India.

What changes would you like to see in the OnePlus 6 from a design perspective?