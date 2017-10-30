Getting up close and personal with the OnePlus 5T's display.

Following in its footsteps from last year, we're expecting OnePlus to soon announce the 5T – a slightly upgraded version of the OnePlus 5 that we saw earlier this summer. There have already been a handful of renders for the OnePlus 5T that give us a fairly good idea of what to expect from the phone, but the latest one from Evan Blass gives us our clearest look at it yet.

Blass's render only reveals the top half of the 5T's body, but this allows us to get a better idea of how the front of the phone will look. At the very top, you'll see the front-facing camera, a couple of sensors, and flush speaker grill for phone calls. However, below this top bezel is where the real party is.

The OnePlus 5T is rumored to come equipped with a 6-inch display, and similar to many other phones that we've seen so far in 2017, OnePlus will be slimming the bezels considerably compared to the 5. The screen-to-body ratio isn't quite as impressive as devices like the Galaxy S8 or LG V30, but this is still an improvement nonetheless.

Also visible with this latest render is the OnePlus 5T's rounded corners on the display. The appearance isn't quite as drastic as what's available on other devices, and depending on your preference for this trend, that'll come as either a plus or minus against the device.

We're anticipating the OnePlus 5T to be announced on November 16, and in addition to the radical changes with the screen, you can also expect a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, all-new camera package, and Android Oreo out of the box.

OnePlus 5T: Specs, Release Date, Rumors, and Latest News!