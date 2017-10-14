OnePlus has released Oreo for the 3 and 3T as part of the Open Beta program.

Early access programs can be a cool way to experience new features, so long as you don't mind a few bugs. The same is true for OnePlus's Open Beta program, which brings early features to some of its phones. As part of that program, the company is trialing Android 8.0 Oreo before rolling it out to all of its users later in the year.

Known issues with this build include:

Fingerprint actions may be slower than you are used to.

Shortcut to access Google Photos is unavailable

Some stability issues with NFC and Bluetooth

Performance and compatibility of 3rd party apps will continue to be optimized

In the 30 minutes I've been using Oreo on my OnePlus 3T, I haven't encountered any of these problems. In addition to staple Oreo features such as notification channels and colored media notifications, OnePlus has also tweaked the quick settings and updated the phone to the September 2017 security patch.

For those already in the Open Beta program, you should see the update from the settings menu. Those that have not enrolled in the Open Beta can download will be able to follow the installation instructions here.

Are you going to try Oreo on the OnePlus 3 or 3T? Let us know down below!