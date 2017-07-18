Nokia 8 is expected to make its debut at the end of July.

We got a first look at HMD Global's upcoming Nokia 8 flagship courtesy of Evan Blass‏, and the noted leakster has detailed the silver color variant of the phone in a new leak. Aside from the silver hue, there aren't any differences from the blue Nokia 8 that was leaked yesterday.

The Nokia 8 will be the first flagship device from HMD Global, and the phone is expected to offer top-notch internals along with a near-stock version of Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The rumored specs hint at a 5.3-inch QHD display, Snapdragon 835, at least 4GB of RAM, and dual 13MP cameras at the back.

The phone is likely to make its debut sometime in late July for the equivalent of $600, with HMD Global once again turning to Carl Zeiss optics to deliver the "ultimate imaging experience possible on a smartphone."