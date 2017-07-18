Nokia 8 is expected to make its debut at the end of July.
We got a first look at HMD Global's upcoming Nokia 8 flagship courtesy of Evan Blass, and the noted leakster has detailed the silver color variant of the phone in a new leak. Aside from the silver hue, there aren't any differences from the blue Nokia 8 that was leaked yesterday.
The Nokia 8 will be the first flagship device from HMD Global, and the phone is expected to offer top-notch internals along with a near-stock version of Android 7.1.1 Nougat. The rumored specs hint at a 5.3-inch QHD display, Snapdragon 835, at least 4GB of RAM, and dual 13MP cameras at the back.
The phone is likely to make its debut sometime in late July for the equivalent of $600, with HMD Global once again turning to Carl Zeiss optics to deliver the "ultimate imaging experience possible on a smartphone."
Reader comments
Latest Nokia 8 leak details upcoming flagship in silver
Kinda wished the fingerprint sensor was a tad larger
yes...and round....
The fingerprint sensor on my U11 is a similar shape to the one on the Nokia 8 and is the most accurate and responsive I've ever used.
And that you could use gestures with it. I like that about the recent Moto series!
Looks like a Windows phone from the back.
The return of the Lumia 920?
I wish someone would make a 5.0" 'flagship" :( anything over 70mm wide is too wide, and I can't stand the on-screen homebutton of the Galaxy S8. Love my GS7 though!
WOW
I thought that I'd get a KeyOne when my PRIV dies, but I may just buy this instead. Sure, I'll miss the physical keyboard, but it's a Nokia so ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
It is Nokia in name only. Even the Carl Zeiss camera setup will not be the same without the same folks who worked on the Pureview camera technology moving onto Apple and other companies.
I do hope this is a solid device though. I almost jumped on a Nokia 6 last week, but decided to wait and see what their higher end device would be like.
USB-C or fail /4